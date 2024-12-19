Stocks Wobble With Traders on Edge After Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are attempting to stage a recovery, with traders recalibrating their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s path. The yen remained lower after the Bank of Japan left borrowing costs unchanged.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, oscillating between pushing higher and paring gains. The Nasdaq 100 posted modest losses. Micron Technology Inc. weighed on both indexes. Shares of the largest US maker of computer-memory chips fell the most in more than four years after it provided a sluggish sales outlook.

The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to 4.58%, a level last seen in May. A Bloomberg dollar index continued to hover around 2022 highs.

Data on Thursday continued to show how resilient the US economy is. Notably, one of the Fed’s preferred gauges of inflation was revised up to 2.2%. Given that Chair Jerome Powell said future easing would require fresh progress on inflation, markets will be closely watching the last noteworthy piece of data for the year — personal consumption expenditures for November — due Friday.

On Wednesday, the Fed scaled back the number of cuts it anticipates in 2025 to two, jolting markets and pushing stocks lower while Treasury yields moved higher. The so-called hawkish pivot was likely what the central bank had planned for next year before the meeting, according to Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha. Powell said on Wednesday that some policymakers had begun to weave into their forecasts the potential impact of higher tariffs that President-elect Donald Trump may implement.

“To a large degree the Fed decided to pad its forecast and pre-position for Trump – pulling forward much of what would otherwise have been a hawkish update in March,” Guha wrote in a note.

That makes the Fed’s pronouncement of a new phase of policy “hawkish absolutely, but not as hawkish as it looked,” Guha wrote. He’s expecting the US central bank to skip an interest-rate cut in January unless cracks appear in the labor market.

The swaps market is now implying fewer than two quarter-point reductions for the entirety of 2025, even less than what was implied in the Fed’s so-called dot plot on Wednesday.

Traders also parsed gross domestic product numbers on Thursday. The data showed that the US economy expanded at a faster clip in the third quarter than previously expected. Consumer spending was also marked up. Applications for US unemployment benefits fell last week amid volatility seen during the holiday season. Existing-home sales in the US topped a rate of 4 million in November for the first time in six months.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England kept borrowing costs unchanged at 4.75%. Still, money markets now see two quarter-point reductions and a strong chance of a third in 2025 after three of the nine-member policy committee called for a cut at Thursday’s meeting. Swap traders had priced in less than two reductions next year prior to the announcement.

The pound trimmed earlier gains.

The yen weakened past yet another milestone after comments by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda cast doubt on whether the bank could hike interest rates in January. The currency depreciated as much as 1.3%, breaching 156 versus the dollar.

In China, authorities ramped up support for the currency via its daily reference rate after the Fed’s caution over future rate cuts sent the offshore yuan to a fresh one-year low.

In commodities, oil held within its recent range.

Key events this week:

US revised GDP, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 12:38 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0370

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2521

The Japanese yen fell 1.8% to 157.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $98,971.7

Ether fell 4.7% to $3,518.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.58%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.31%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $70.10 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,593.14 an ounce

