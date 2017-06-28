Navigation

Stormy weather Let there be lightning!

(Keystone)

A bolt of lightning strikes Bern’s Old Town on Tuesday night, just missing the domed federal parliament building. 

After a couple of weeks of high temperatures, storms raged across Switzerland during the night. The southern canton of Ticino, in particular, was hit by heavy flooding which forced several roads and train tracks to close.

swissinfo.ch/ts

