Strike at Lufthansa’s leisure airline Discover extended to Sept 1

BERLIN (Reuters) – German pilots’ union VC has extended a strike at Lufthansa’s leisure airline Discover on flights from Germany to six days, ending one minute before midnight on September 1, the union said on Thursday.

The strike was announced last week amid a wage dispute between the airline and the unions which have already held several strikes and bargaining rounds together with bigger rival union Verdi earlier this year.

A Discover Airlines spokesperson condemned the decision by the union as “completely unacceptable”, adding it had managed to carry out over three quarters of planned flights despite the strike since it begun on August 27.

