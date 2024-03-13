Strike called for German aviation security staff expands to Friday

1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Verdi union on Wednesday expanded its call for aviation security staff to go on strike as part of a wage dispute, with at least 10 airports now set to be affected.

At the Hanover, Dortmund, Weeze, Leipzig and Dresden airports, employees in passenger control will be laying down their work for varying lengths of time on Friday.

At Munich airport, staff are to stop work from 4 am (0300 GMT) on Thursday until 6 am on Friday.

The union already called strikes at five other airports for Thursday as part of its push for higher wages for the approximately 25,000 employees in the industry nationwide.

According to Verdi, no agreement has been reached to date in the five rounds of collective bargaining with the federal association of aviation security companies (BDLS).

Wage negotiations are set to continue on March 20.