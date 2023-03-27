Strike in Germany has limited impact on Swiss transport

Cross-border local traffic between the Swiss city of Basel and neighbouring Germany was limited by the transport worker strike. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Air traffic between Switzerland and Germany has been limited due to a one-day strike by transport workers in the neighbouring country.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) said it cancelled more than 40 flights from and to Zurich, Geneva and Basel-Mulhouse on Monday.

But the Swiss flag carrier said there had been no rush of waiting passengers at the main Swiss airports.

National public transport in Switzerland was not affected by the warning strikes in Germany, while local cross-border services around the city of Basel, the regions of Schaffhausen and Kreuzlingen only operated within Switzerland, according to Swiss Federal Railways.

Swiss airports and the national railway company had advised against travelling to Germany on Monday.

Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday, causing disruption for millions at the start of the working week during one of the largest walkouts in decades as Europe's biggest economy reels from inflation.

