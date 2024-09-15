Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Strong winds fan dozens of fires in Russia’s Rostov region, governor says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Strong winds fanned fires sparked by downed power lines and carelessness in multiple settlements across Russia’s southern Rostov region, Governor Vasily Golubev reported on Sunday.

Since the start of the day, authorities recorded more than 50 fires, with 30 remaining active. Several blazes spread to residential areas, causing limited evacuations.

More than 2,000 firefighters and nearly 300 pieces of equipment were engaged in efforts to bring the blazes under control.

The Rostov region, a key agricultural area, contributed more than 11% of Russia’s total grain harvest last year. However, the region faced early spring frosts and subsequent drought in 2024, leading to an anticipated 30% decline in this year’s harvest compared to 2023.

