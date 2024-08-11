Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Summer heatwave pounds traditionally cooler northern Spain

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Vincent West

BILBAO, Spain (Reuters) – A fourth summer heatwave has hit Spain in recent days, with northern regions of the country sweltering in abnormally high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Temperatures soared over the weekend across Spain but especially in the traditionally cooler northern Cantabrian Sea area, triggering “extreme risk” alerts in the regions of Cantabria and the Basque country, weather service AEMET said.

People wore hats and cooled themselves with fans in the Basque country’s Bilbao, one of the worst affected cities. “It’s too hot, you can’t just be in the streets, neither at the beach,” Josefa Castillo told Reuters.

Patrick Heremans, a Belgian tourist, was shocked by the heat: “We’re unused to this kind of temperature, but we’re going to the museum today, where there’s air conditioning,” he said.

Spain’s health ministry told people to drink water, protect themselves against the sun and pay particular attention to the young and the elderly.

According to the Spanish weather service, temperatures are expected to start lowering on Monday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR