Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Summery weather helps boost UK consumer spending, surveys show

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – British consumer spending increased modestly in annual terms during August, fuelled by spending on food and drink during summery weather, according to surveys on Tuesday that added to signs of steady economic growth in the second half of 2024.

Barclays said consumer spending on its credit and debit cards rose by 1.0% year-on-year in August, bucking two months of decline.

A separate survey from the British Retail Consortium also showed spending in shops increased by 1.0% in annual terms in August, the strongest uptick since March.

Both surveys showed a surge in grocery spending, attributed to people enjoying barbecues and picnics during summery weather.

The reports chimed with various consumer and business surveys that suggest Britain’s economy will expand at a solid pace through the second half of the year, albeit slowing from the rates seen earlier in the year as the economy rebounded from a shallow recession.

Jack Meaning, chief UK economist at Barclays, said its survey supported its view that consumers would increasingly support the economy, which had been reliant on government spending for growth.

“Growing real incomes and strengthening consumer confidence should combine with falling interest rates to increasingly allow consumers to put their spending power to work,” Meaning added.

Britain’s economy emerged in early 2024 from a brief and shallow recession in the second half of last year and is expected to grow by 1.25% over 2024 as a whole, the BoE said last month, potentially outpacing France, Germany and Italy.

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he will aim to double that pace of economic growth.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
42 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR