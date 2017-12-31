This content was published on December 31, 2017 9:00 AM Dec 31, 2017 - 09:00

(PatitucciPhoto)

Looking into the New Year? Not quite: ski tourers take in the Alpine world around them after making it to the top of the Bishorn, in this image by Swiss photographers, Dan and Janine Patitucci.



The Bishorn is one of the Alps easiest 4,000 metre peaks to climb. What makes it easy for climbers makes it ideal for ski tourers, and that is a very long, evenly angled approach.

The summit is a quick scramble up steep snow with an impressive view of the Weisshorn’s North Face.

Here, Bruno Schaub and Stefano Girolimetto enjoy the rewards of a very long day.



bishorn Swiss topo map showing Bishorn Bishorn

At work and play

We are fortunate to call the mountains our workplace and still marvel at what we get to do on any given work day, be it in the Alps or Himalaya.

After all these years, the passion we have for life as mountain sport athletes and photographers hasn't faded. Experiencing the Alps on so many levels keeps us motivated for what comes next.

Grandiose landscapes Each week over the next few months, swissinfo.ch is publishing a series of Dan and Janine Patitucci’s pictures from the past year: images of unexpected encounters and grandiose landscapes that put us humans in our very small place. end of infobox

Dan and Janine Patitucci are professional photographers and mountain sport athletes who work in the global outdoor industry. Based in Interlaken, they're more likely to be found at high altitude - running, skiing or climbing, and always with camera at hand.

(PatitucciPhoto)

