This content was published on October 29, 2018 11:45 AM Oct 29, 2018 - 11:45

(swissinfo.ch)

If you’re a Swiss living abroad, we want to know what you think about us. So we’re doing a survey to find out how we can best meet your needs. Have your say!

What values ​​do you associate with swissinfo.ch? As part of our efforts to be trustworthy, transparent and innovative, we’d like to hear your views.

Click hereexternal link to participate in the survey, which should take about 20 minutes to complete. To avoid technical errors, please answer all the questions in one sitting, without interruption.

Are you wondering when Swiss banks will raise their account fees again? Do you want to know why Swiss politicians question dual citizenship?

To be able to report on the issues that matter most to the Swiss Abroad, we need to know your needs. And we want to know how you use swissinfo.ch and what you expect from us.

Thank you for your valuable feedback!





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up Dear Swiss Abroad, tell us what you think