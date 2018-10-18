One of Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer’s sons has been handed a 16-month suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of robbery, attempted blackmail and traffic violations.
The contrite defendant told a court on Thursday that the pressure of having a well-known father and constant media attention had contributed to his behavior. The court had earlier rejected appeals from his lawyer to impose reporting restrictions.
The man was arrested after committing a robbery on a train in January 2016 together with an accomplice. They had tried to force the victim to withdraw money from an ATM, but only ended up with some perfume worth around CHF50 and some customer cards that had no value.
According to the court indictment, he later resisted arrest and caused damage to a police cell.
The court also heard of a previous offence of crashing a car whilst the defendant was over the alcohol limit. Another traffic violation and an offence of insulting a train ticket inspector were also taken into account during the hearing.
The defendant was also handed a 60-day fine of CHF80 for each day. The prison sentence was suspended for two years. "I have learned from my mistakes. It will not happen again,” he told the court.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.