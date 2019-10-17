The organisation wants to prove that the goals of sustainable development and spreading prosperity to more people is compatible with economic growth.

(Keystone)

The World Economic Forum will mark its 50th annual meeting at the Swiss resort of Davos by launching a manifesto for a more sustainable capitalism.

The organisation unveiled on Thursday the theme of the January 21 to 24 meeting: "Actors for a more coherent and sustainable world".

A standard for the economic, social and governance objectives will be unveiled to the 3,000 attendees of the 2020 WEF meeting.

“People are revolting against the economic ‘elites’ they believe have betrayed them,” stated WEF founder Klaus Schwabexternal link, referring specifically to shortfalls in efforts to curb global warming.

Two years after the first WEF (then called the European Management Forumexternal link), a manifesto was approved in 1973 to affirm that the economy should benefit everyone, from shareholders to customers, employees and populations. At the request of business leaders, the manifesto will be revamped to better confront the challenges of the 21st century.

The organisation wants to prove that the goals of sustainable development and spreading prosperity to more people is compatible with economic growth. It will launch a plan to boost the skills of a billion people over the next decade.

Another initiative to be launched is a format to establish a direct dialogue between young people and the heads of large companies.

WEF also wants to show that it seeks to be exemplary in limiting its climate impact. It aims for the meeting to be neutral in terms of greenhouse gas emissions.

The organisation encourages all participants to use commercial rather than private flights. Of the 200 vehicles deployed at WEF, about half are electric and the other half hybrid. The institution will cover part of the transport costs of those who opt to take the train. Another commitment is more vegetarian food.



Keystone-SDA/ds

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram