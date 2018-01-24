This content was published on January 24, 2018 1:09 PM Jan 24, 2018 - 13:09

The Swiss ski resort of Davos has taken charge of an electric TOSA bus to transport delegates and locals around whilst the World Economic Forum is in town.

The bus uses overhead contacts at selected stops along its route to replenish batteries in as little as 20 seconds whilst passengers disembark or get on, using an innovation known as flash charging.

Geneva city started running TOSA busesexternal link, developed by Swiss engineering giant ABB, at the end of last year and will expand the fleet to a dozen vehicles by March. When fully operational, the fleet is expected to lower carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 1,000 tons per year.

The innovation won ABB a Watt d’Or prize in last year’s Swiss Federal Office for Energy awards. In October, the French city Nantes placed a 20 TOSA bus order with ABB.

