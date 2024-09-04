Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Sweden’s foreign minister says he will step down

This content was published on
1 minute

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will step down next week, he wrote in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

“It is with a mixture of sadness and pride that I have today informed the prime minister that I will leave the post of foreign minister at the opening of parliament next week,” Billstrom wrote.

The 50-year-old said he would leave politics but had not decided what he would do next.

Billstrom of the conservative Moderate Party has served as foreign minister since October of 2022.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)

