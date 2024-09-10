Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Sweden appoints Maria Malmer Stenergard as foreign minister

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson named Maria Malmer Stenergard as new foreign minister on Tuesday, replacing Tobias Billstrom who announced last week that he would step down.

Stenergard, 43, is a member of Kristersson’s ruling conservative Moderate Party and comes from the job of migration minister.

The new minister faces important diplomatic tasks in upholding Sweden’s support for Ukraine and playing a part in improving the security situation in the Middle East, Billstrom said in his Sept. 4 letter announcing he would step down.

His resignation after less than two years on the job came as a surprise just six months after he helped secure traditionally non-aligned Sweden’s accession to the NATO military alliance.

The 50-year-old said he had considered for some time to step down, and that he would now leave politics.

