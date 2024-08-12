Sweden ends criminal probe of Dutch artist removed from Eurovision contest

reuters_tickers

1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Swedish prosecutors said on Monday they have closed an investigation into Dutch artist Joost Klein, who was evicted in May from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest over alleged threats against a female member of the production crew.

Klein, 26, performed the quirky song “Europapa” and was initially considered among the favourites to win the annual contest, which this year was held in the Swedish city of Malmo.

“The investigation has come to the conclusion that the man made a movement that hit the woman’s film camera. The course of events was fast and was perceived differently by the witnesses of the incident,” Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

“Today I have closed the investigation because I cannot prove that the act was capable of causing serious fear or that the man had any such intention,” senior prosecutor Fredrik Jonsson said in the statement.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, and Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Swiss rapper and singer Nemo eventually won this year’s contest with “The Code”, a drum-and-bass, opera, rap and rock tune.