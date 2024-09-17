Sweden to boost defence spending by $1.3 billion in 2025

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – NATO’s newest member Sweden plans to raise its defence spending by 13 billion crowns ($1.3 billion) in the state budget for 2025 to a total of 138 billion, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Tuesday.

Military spending will rise in 2025 to 2.4% of GDP from 2.2% this year and is projected to hit 2.6% in 2028, Jonson told a press conference.

Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 sparked a historic policy U-turn in previously militarily non-aligned Sweden, which this year joined NATO and has vowed to further ramp up military budgets.

The centre-right government coalition, which relies on support from the far-right Sweden Democrats, is due to submit its budget bill for 2025 to parliament on Sept 19.

($1 = 10.1579 Swedish crowns)