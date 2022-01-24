SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch has been certified for transparent and professional journalism, according to the standards of the Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI).

SWI swissinfo.ch is committed to trustworthy journalism and combating fake news. Journalism worthy of its name must be clearly distinguishable, by humans and algorithms. Benchmarks of quality and independence must be transparent and verifiable to reinstate trust.

The JTI was initiated by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), with core support from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and news agency, Agence France Presse. More than 120 experts and entities contributed to the standard setting which was completed at the end of 2019. SWI swissinfo.ch has been certified since mid-2021.

JTI certification goes beyond simple recognition of trustworthy media outlets. The JTI’s web application enables the media to verify, disclose and champion the transparency and integrity of their editorial processes.

Collectively, the JTI certificate has the power to promote trustworthy journalism and news sources and facilitate efforts to combat disinformation.

The JTI certificateExternal link awarded to SWI swissinfo.ch is available on the JTI website, where the sections of the assessment can be read in their entirety. The certificate was awarded in July 2021 following an audit by Deloitte Australia.



