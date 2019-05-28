This content was published on May 28, 2019 5:30 PM

The Swiss Architecture Museum currently features a summer exhibition on urban river swimming in Basel, Bern, Zurich and Geneva. It looks at the historic development of river swimming and lets visitors experience these four cities from the perspective of a swimmer through an immersive film installation.

'Swim City' also looks at contemporary river-swimming projects from Europe and the US, such as 'Flussbad' in Berlin, 'POOL IS COOL' from Brussels, 'Thames Baths' in London, 'Ilot Vert' in Paris, 'Charles River Swimming Initiative' in Boston and '+POOL' in New York. (S AM Swiss Architecture Museum)



