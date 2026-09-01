Picture of the day

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The new police boat “Argus” of the Bern Cantonal Police on Lake Biel was christened in Ligerz on Monday. The modern rescue boat replaces its 45-year-old predecessor and will be used for police operations on Lake Biel.
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