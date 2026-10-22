Picture of the day
On Wednesday, 44 people with disabilities addressed the Federal Council and parliament in the Federal Parliament building, calling for measures to promote inclusion. In 16 petitions, they urged the removal of administrative hurdles and everyday obstacles. Also in attendance was this adorable assistance dog, pictured taking a short break during the discussions.
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.