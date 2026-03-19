Share your experiences with the community
Every other week, our editorial team produces short video formats in which the Swiss Abroad have their say. Share your experiences and answer one of our questions. Record it on video and send it to us at swi-vj@swissinfo.ch.
Questions:
- How do you keep informed about votes and elections in Switzerland?
- How important is it for you to connect with other Swiss Abroad?
- How do you deal with homesickness?
- How do you stay connected to Switzerland?
- Which Swiss traditions do you maintain abroad – and how?
- Which banking or payment solutions work best for you?
- Have you passed on your mother tongue to your children? How? And why was that important to you?
- How do you pass on Swiss culture to your children?
- Which typically Swiss habits have you kept – or lost – since moving abroad?
- Do you still follow the news from Switzerland? Why?
- What mistake(s) did you make at the start of your life abroad?
- Are Swiss associations important abroad? Why?
- What surprised you most in your new country of residence?
- What cultural faux pas did you make in your new country of residence?
- Has your view of Switzerland changed since living abroad? In what way?
Technical guide:
- Film in 4K at 25 fps (Check your camera settings. On iPhone, activate “Show PAL formats” to select 4K at 25 fps)
- Film VERTICALLY and hold the camera/phone at eye level
- Position your head slightly above the centre of the frame (your eyes should align with the top third line)
- Preferably sit or stand and avoid filming too close to the camera
- Avoid strong light sources in the background (lamp, window, sun…)
- Choose a quiet location (no traffic, music or background conversations)
- Your answer should be between 15 and 25 seconds (clear and concise)
- Send your clip via https://www.swisstransfer.ch/External link (NOT via WeTransfer) directly to mailto:swi-vj@swissinfo.ch
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.