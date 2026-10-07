A devastating earthquake strikes three cantons: Vaud, Geneva and Fribourg. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is activated. Fortunately, this is merely an exercise taking place this week – a step towards improving Switzerland’s inadequate preparedness for an earthquake.

Around 500 people, half of whom are from EU countries and Armenia, are taking part this week in the large-scale EU MODEX Switzerland 2026 exercise, currently underway at Payerne Aerodrome in canton Vaud, in Epeisses in canton Geneva and in the city of Geneva. The aim is to test the European civil protection mechanism.

In a scenario such as the one envisaged, the Swiss civil protection services would not be able to manage the response on their own. The main purpose of the exercise is to improve coordination between teams from different countries.

Switzerland is not a country with high seismic activity, “but the risk is real”, warns risk and crisis management specialist Denis Froidevaux. He emphasises the importance of the current exercise but points out that there is still much to be done in Switzerland. At present, “no one knows exactly how to cover the costs of the damage or who would be responsible for deep-seated rescue operations”. To deal with such events, the expert points out, a combination of expertise – including technical and engineering skills – is needed to save lives.