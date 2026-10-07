Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
The risk of a devastating earthquake in Switzerland is negligible but not zero and the country would not be able to cope with the disaster on its own.
For this reason, a joint exercise under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) is currently taking place in French-speaking Switzerland. Being prepared is essential, but let’s hope the emergency assistance is never actually needed.
Enjoy the read!
A devastating earthquake strikes three cantons: Vaud, Geneva and Fribourg. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is activated. Fortunately, this is merely an exercise taking place this week – a step towards improving Switzerland’s inadequate preparedness for an earthquake.
Around 500 people, half of whom are from EU countries and Armenia, are taking part this week in the large-scale EU MODEX Switzerland 2026 exercise, currently underway at Payerne Aerodrome in canton Vaud, in Epeisses in canton Geneva and in the city of Geneva. The aim is to test the European civil protection mechanism.
In a scenario such as the one envisaged, the Swiss civil protection services would not be able to manage the response on their own. The main purpose of the exercise is to improve coordination between teams from different countries.
Switzerland is not a country with high seismic activity, “but the risk is real”, warns risk and crisis management specialist Denis Froidevaux. He emphasises the importance of the current exercise but points out that there is still much to be done in Switzerland. At present, “no one knows exactly how to cover the costs of the damage or who would be responsible for deep-seated rescue operations”. To deal with such events, the expert points out, a combination of expertise – including technical and engineering skills – is needed to save lives.
Piero Marchesi of the Swiss People’s Party has been sworn in as a member of the Ticino cantonal government, taking over from Lega member Claudio Zali, who resigned in the wake of a series of scandals surrounding him, including the publication of recordings in which he allegedly encouraged a woman – who was later found dead in Lake Lugano in August – to commit violence against another woman.
Marchesi, who has stepped down from his roles as a parliamentarian and mayor of the municipality of Tresa, is the first Swiss People’s Party member to serve in the government of the Italian-speaking canton for almost a century. Raimondo Rossi, a member of the then Agrarian Party, which later became part of the Swiss People’s Party, left the cantonal government in 1927.
The Swiss People’s Party has never really made a breakthrough in Ticino. The conservative right-wing electorate has traditionally preferred the Lega, a movement more deeply rooted in the region. However, the tide seems to be turning. The parties were allies during the last elections, and Marchesi was beaten only by Zali and the other Lega representative in the government, Norman Gobbi.
With a Swiss People’s Party representative entering the cantonal executive, the cantonal government now comprises five different parties – the Swiss People’s Party, the Lega, the Social Democratic Party, the Centre Party and the Radical-Liberal Party – a constellation never before seen in recent history, as the Corriere del Ticino points out. It remains to be seen whether Marchesi will be able to win people over and whether his party’s presence in the government will be confirmed in the next elections, due to be held on April 11, 2027.
A lung disease has affected numerous pig farms in Switzerland. To break the chains of transmission, the authorities have ordered the complete closure of 20 breeding farms across six cantons. So far, more than 10,500 animals have had to be slaughtered or culled.
The outbreak involves enzootic pneumonia, which was detected on September 9 within a large inter-cantonal pig-farming network.
This was announced by the Veterinary Service of canton Lucerne, one of the hardest-hit areas. There, the authorities have cleared ten pig breeding farms and one fattening farm, resulting in a total of 5,200 animals being culled or slaughtered. Other cantons affected include Solothurn, Schwyz, Thurgau, Bern and Vaud.
The disease poses no danger to humans and, so far, there are no indications that farms outside the affected supply chain have been infected. Farmers forced to cull their pigs will receive financial compensation.
Following the announcement of Economics Minister Guy Parmelin’s resignation, the Swiss-German press generally praised the minister’s work over recent years. However, in his home turf of French-speaking Switzerland, Parmelin faces criticism from the wine-growing sector.
Five hours after the resignation was announced, the Swiss Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers (ASVEI) issued a press release entitled “Guy Parmelin has deceived the winegrowers”.
The backdrop to the dispute is the structural crisis in the Swiss wine sector, particularly in French-speaking Switzerland, amid falling wine consumption. Warehouses are full and, in some cases, there is no room for the new harvest, explains the Tages-Anzeiger.
Parmelin had put forward a proposal for consultation that would have linked wine import rights to purchases and processing of Swiss grapes, effectively making it more difficult to import foreign wine, which accounts for 63% of national consumption. However, the day before announcing his departure from government, Parmelin informed winegrowers that the plans would not go ahead, as the proposal had failed to win sufficient support.
Other measures remain on the table, such as continued financial support for the voluntary uprooting of vines, but winegrowers will continue their fight to limit foreign competition. The day after Parmelin’s U-turn, Radical-Liberal Party senator Pascal Broulis of canton Vaud resubmitted the proposal to parliament.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ac
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