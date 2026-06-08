UK pioneers new model for Swiss representation abroad

Swiss citizens gathered at the Swiss Embassy in London to mark the launch of SwissCommunity UK and the start of a new chapter for the community. SWI swissinfo.ch / Alexandra MV Andrist

The dissolution of the Federation of Swiss Societies in the UK (FOSSUK) marks the beginning of a new chapter for Swiss citizens in Britain. Its successor, SwissCommunity UK, hopes to become a more democratic and digitally connected organisation – and a model for Swiss communities abroad facing similar challenges.

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Alexandra Andrist

I am a member of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, where I translate and help distribute our content. With a backgound in international relations and communications, I now work for SWI swissinfo.ch translating and supporting the Swiss Abroad editorial team.

For many long-term Swiss residents in the UK, this spring marked the end of an era and the loss of a Swiss icon in London.

On May 11, the Federation of Swiss Societies in the UK (FOSSUK) was officially dissolved, marking the end of one chapter for Swiss citizens in Britain and the beginning of another.

Just a couple of months earlier, Armin “Sweety” Lötscher, the longtime owner of the iconic Swiss restaurant St. Moritz in London, passed away shortly before his 88th birthday. For many Swiss in London, the Soho venue had long served as an informal gathering place for the community.

While the staff at St. Moritz will continue to run the restaurant as Lötscher had done since the 1960s, the Swiss community organisation in the UK is undergoing a fundamental transition. In its place, SwissCommunity UK hopes to become a more modern and democratic voice for the Swiss community across the United Kingdom.

The volunteers leading the transition presented the new SwissCommunity UK model to Swiss citizens and members of the wider Swiss-connected community at the Swiss Embassy in London on June 6.

The team has drafted what interim committee member Joëlle Nebbe-Mornod describes as a “deliberately minimalistic” constitutionExternal link, designed to allow members to shape the organisation’s future.

“Although there were some concerns about dissolving FOSSUK before the constitution of SwissCommunity UK was fully finalised, this approach has one advantage: there is no turning back,” says Franz Muheim, a UK delegate to the Council of the Swiss Abroad and president of the Swiss Club Edinburgh.

“In the past, the structure was quite complex. We hope that this new approach lowers the barrier to participation and encourages people to help shape the community they want to see,” says Stefan Bucher, a UK delegate to the Council of the Swiss Abroad.

Organisers also hope the new structure of SwissCommunity UK will serve as a digital hub, making it easier for Swiss citizens beyond the “London bubble” and outside traditional club structures to participate in community life, says Bucher.

A blueprint for other Swiss organisations abroad

SwissCommunity UK will operate under the umbrella of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA). OSA president Filippo Lombardi hopes the model could inspire similar reforms elsewhere, describing it as a way to counter declining participation and difficulties attracting volunteers. The UK is the first country to adopt the new SwissCommunity UK branding and organisational structure.

“This is important because you will start a counter-movement to the problems many organisations experience,” says Lombardi. “It will be challenging to maintain the positive momentum from today.”

Many of the issues facing Swiss citizens in the UK are shared by Swiss communities around the world. “Having spoken with other Swiss communities in Bern, it has been eye-opening to see that, regardless of where a delegation comes from, many of the challenges are the same,” says UK delegate Isabelle Schenk. “We, the Swiss Abroad, often speak with a unified voice on many issues.”

Organisation of the Swiss Abroad director Daniel Hunziker joined the conference remotely, speaking to participants in London via video link. SWI swissinfo.ch / Alexandra MV Andrist

Among the priorities identified by Swiss Abroad representatives for the 2025–2029 legislative period are e-voting, banking access, parliamentary representation and health insurance. OSA director Daniel Hunziker illustrated some of these challenges with his own experience: after spending almost two decades in New Caledonia, three of his Swiss bank accounts were closed because he lived abroad.

E-voting remains crucial for safeguarding the voting rights of Swiss citizens abroad and is a key priority for both the OSA and SwissCommunity UK, particularly as participation among Swiss voters abroad continues to grow, says Filippo Lombardi. “The vote on the e-ID passed by a very narrow majority. Swiss citizens abroad voted strongly in favour, which shows that the Swiss Abroad vote can make a difference.”

Organisation of the Swiss Abroad president Filippo Lombardi stressed the importance of maintaining momentum and securing e-voting for Swiss citizens abroad. SWI swissinfo.ch / Alexandra MV Andrist

Ten years on – Brexit concerns remain

“Ten years post-Brexit, there is no new situation,” Laurent Perriard, deputy director of the Consular Directorate in Bern, told participants.

Ten years after the referendum that took Britain out of the European Union, Brexit continues to shape the experiences of many Swiss citizens living in the UK.

During discussions at the conference, participants raised concerns ranging from residency rights to access to talent and labour mobility. One attendee working for an international organisation said access to talent had become more difficult, with otherwise qualified candidates often unable to meet UK work permit requirements.

Loredana Guetg Wyatt, former president of FOSSUK and now a member of the EU Citizens’ Network, said “the system is still not looking as it should”. The core issues addressed by Guetg Wyatt and the3Million organisation include exclusion from settled status, long waiting times and uncertainty surrounding pre-settled status.

Supporters of the3Million, which campaigns for the rights of EU citizens in the UK, pose for a group photo in London. SWI swissinfo.ch / Alexandra MV Andrist

While Switzerland and the UK have negotiated bilateral arrangements under the “Mind the Gap” strategy, concerns remain about future mobility, residency rights and administrative requirements.

Even as travelling around Europe and within the UK could become more challenging, Perriard reassured participants that Swiss authorities would continue supporting Swiss citizens abroad within the framework of existing legislation. “You are not alone,” he said.

Around the fringes of the event, the “No to ten million” immigration initiative, on which voters will decide on June 14, emerged in conversations between attendees. One woman asked: “What happens when Switzerland reaches a population of ten million – will we not be allowed to return?” Participants also raised concerns about what the initiative could mean for Swiss citizens wishing to return with non-Swiss spouses or children.

“For us in the UK, the debate on the “No to ten million” immigration initiative feels a lot like déjà vu,” says Muheim. “The proponents use the same arguments as for Brexit. This will be Swexit.”

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Shared responsibility, shared success

For SwissCommunity UK, several practical questions still need to be resolved. Membership fees are expected to be decided at the annual general meeting on October 24, while organisers continue to explore potential funding sources, including sponsorships, merchandise, events and project-based financing.

Success will also depend on participation from the community itself. “There has to be the principle of Bringschuld-Holschuld – a balance between personal responsibility and collective responsibility,” says Stefan Bucher. “People need to communicate their needs and they also need to seek out information. That is what will make this community successful.”

Maintaining momentum may prove equally challenging. “As with all voluntary work, we all care deeply – otherwise we wouldn’t be involved. But we also have busy lives, and sometimes the relevance to everyday life can get lost,” says Isabelle Schenk. “Swiss citizens living in the UK still carry a responsibility. They have the power to shape the Swiss community in the UK and continue influencing Switzerland, even from abroad.”

The organisation will also need to find a new home for its annual meetings. The Swiss Embassy in London, which has long hosted gatherings of the Swiss Abroad community, will undergo renovations from 2027 to 2031, leaving SwissCommunity UK without a guaranteed venue during that period.

Despite the uncertainty and challenges ahead, there was a sense of optimism about what comes next. “I feel quite joyous. I see something new being created. It feels like a new beginning,” says Loredana Guetg Wyatt.

And what wine would Nebbe-Mornod, who is also the owner of Alpine Wines, one of the UK’s main importers of Swiss wine, choose to mark the launch of SwissCommunity UK? “Chasselas,” she says. “It’s a classic Swiss wine and light enough that we can still stay focused on the work ahead.”

Edited by Samuel Jaberg/ts

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