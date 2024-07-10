100 years of Swiss Abroad congresses

More

Swiss Abroad congress calls for open mindedness and flexibility

This content was published on Speakers at the meeting in town of Zug praised the high quality of Switzerland’s education system, but underlined the need to introduce changes. Otherwise, they said, Switzerland risked losing its position in the world. Two panels of politicians and experts on Saturday warned that reforms were overdue to improve coordination among the country’s different school…

Read more: Swiss Abroad congress calls for open mindedness and flexibility