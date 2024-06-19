A herd of ibex climb a Swiss dam for an acrobatic picnic

Ibex licking the dam wall Cabane de Salanfe

It's a rare sight: a whole herd of ibex climbing the Salanfe dam. You have to be lucky to witness this acrobatic act, during which the animals actually supplement their diet with mineral salts.

1 minute

“Ibex need mineral salts that they can’t find in their food, especially in winter. So they look for this salt just about everywhere. And as we have a magnificent dam oozing with saltpetre, which contains these mineral salts, they will lick it to restore their health for the summer,” explains Fabienne Marclay, who has been looking after the Salanfe hostel for 29 years.

External Content

It’s a fascinating balancing act for the animals: “It’s a great discovery, I didn’t think it was actually possible. I think it’s magical. It’s incredible to see them out in the wild like this,” says a hiker from Neuchâtel.

Outstanding equilibrium

Ibexes owe their ability to balance to the shape of their legs.

“They have two separate toes, with no membrane between them, and under their heel, they have a membrane that acts like a sucker,” describes Marclay.

The steepness of the Salanfe dam does not deter the herd of ibex. Cabane de Salanfe

“It’s quite impressive. As a human being, when you walk at the foot or the top of the dam, it’s really vertiginous. And here, these ibexes are real tightrope walkers, with no fear of heights and quite impressive ease,” commented another photographer.

Salanfe dam, canton Valais. Keystone/Alessandro Della Bella

Most Discussed Next Previous More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in? On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here. Join the discussion 68 Likes View the discussion More Debate Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann How can democracy be enhanced in schools? How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement? Join the discussion 9 Likes View the discussion More Debate Hosted by: Elena Servettaz Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events? Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem? Join the discussion 15 Likes View the discussion More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative