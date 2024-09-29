Alleged murderer of Swiss woman in Mallorca in custody

Alleged murderer of Swiss woman in Mallorca in custody

A court on Mallorca has remanded a 47-year-old Portuguese man in custody for the alleged murder of his Swiss mother-in-law. This was reported by the media on the Spanish Mediterranean island.

The man is accused of killing the 74-year-old in her house on Wednesday evening by punching and kicking her – allegedly because there was no more beer in the fridge.

The man has since been in police custody, as the island newspapers Mallorca Zeitung and Mallorca Magazin reported, citing judicial circles. The justice system in Mallorca did not initially respond to enquiries for more information. It is unclear whether the man has confessed to the crime.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern only confirmed on Friday, in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency, “that a Swiss citizen was the victim of a homicide in Spain”.

The newspaper Última Hora reported that the victim’s daughter had already separated from the man in June last year and had also reported him for gender-based violence.

However, the 47-year-old had refused to move out of the house near the coastal town of Colònia de Sant Jordi, around 50 kilometres southeast of the island’s capital Palma. He therefore lived there with his ex-partner and mother-in-law when the alleged crime was committed.

