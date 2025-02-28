Hostility against Swiss foresters on the rise

The sound of sawing can be heard from afar. This disturbs those seeking relaxation and those who want to protect the forest trees.

Ironically, those who claim to love the forest the most are among those hurling insults at foresters. The issue is widespread across Switzerland, and in some cases, it escalates beyond verbal abuse to physical aggression.

“The forest would be beautiful if it weren’t for the people,” says Basel district forester Christian Becker without any bitterness but with a laugh instead. Even he seems to find his statement absurd: A forester dedicated to the wellbeing of the forest criticising those who love and use it as a recreational space?

Becker and a few colleagues are in the process of felling a sycamore tree above Grellingen in canton Basel-Country. He sets his tools aside and explains: “We are making a positive selection. We care for the trees we want to preserve for the next 50 or 60 years.” Since these trees need space to grow, the foresters are thinning them.

Posters and sabotage

During such felling operations, Becker is increasingly confronted by people who believe he is harming the forest. He often hears remarks like “You’re cutting down the whole forest!” Some conversations turn out to be “quite frustrating”. Insults frequently follow.

He has even found “Let us live” posters attached to trees marked for felling. On one occasion, the tyres of forestry vehicles were punctured.

When foresters fell trees, they often do so to maintain the forest. However, many walkers and forest lovers do not realise this. They intervene when trees are felled. SRF

Forest warden Andreas Zuber reports even more extreme encounters: “In addition to verbal abuse, people have charged at us or made aggressive gestures. Wooden sticks have even been thrown at us.”

A post-pandemic problem?

According to the Swiss Forestry Association, these attacks are not unique to the Basel region. They occur in many cantons, especially near urban centres.

The association notes that verbal abuse towards foresters increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. During lockdowns, many people discovered the forest as a local recreational space – some for the first time.

Around a third of Switzerland is forest It provides wood, offers protection against natural hazards, serves as a recreational area for people and contributes to biodiversity. According to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), the Jura is particularly densely forested at 41% and the southern side of the Alps at 52%. According to the FOEN, the total forest area is increasing. The changes in area vary greatly from region to region. The forest area on the southern side of the Alps is increasing the most while remaining almost constant in the populated Central Plateau.

Frustrated walkers and cyclists

The Basel Forestry Office is aware of the problem. Its head, Ueli Meier, has a suggestion – not for foresters, but for forest owners: better communication.

“They are the ones commissioning the work. If they took the time to explain why certain trees need to be felled, they could help protect forestry staff.”

Back in Grellingen, Becker reflects on why him and his colleagues are increasingly facing hostility.

“I suspect that some people come to the forest already in a bad mood. They see felled trees, get upset, and when the forester arrives, he becomes the scapegoat for all their frustrations.”

Becker also believes education is key. He hopes that those who have only recently come to appreciate the forest will learn that tree felling is sometimes necessary to ensure the survival of the forest as a whole.

