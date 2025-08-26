Tensions surface at Council of the Swiss Abroad

The Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) began its new term of office in the prestigious setting of the House of Representatives at the weekend. While the atmosphere was festive, internal criticism caused a stir.

The emotion was palpable on Saturday among the 120 or so representatives of the diaspora who had come to Bern from the four corners of the globe. Enthusiastically welcomed by Filippo Lombardi, president of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), they didn’t fail to capture the moment with numerous photos.

The symbolic significance of this inaugural meeting was enhanced by the presence of the president of the House of Representatives, Maja Riniker, who had come specially from canton Aargau. In her speech, she praised the key role played by the Swiss Abroad. “You represent a courageous Switzerland,” she told the delegates.

She also outlined the clear priorities facing the CSA in the years ahead: access to electronic identity (e-ID), guaranteed political rights at cantonal level for all Swiss Abroad, and adapting health insurance to the realities of life outside national borders. “It is precisely the task of the new delegates to make these demands heard,” she emphasised.

For Riniker, the parliament of the Swiss Abroad plays a central role in maintaining a lively dialogue between the diaspora and Switzerland. She concluded by thanking the participants for their commitment: “You are our best ambassadors abroad.”

A look at the lives of the Swiss Abroad

Three true ambassadors were also present: Simon Geissbühler, the Swiss representative in Israel, Frank Grütter, ambassador to Singapore, and Viktor Vavricka, ambassador to New Zealand. All three gave an update on the situation in their countries and an insight into the life of the diaspora there.

Geissbühler spoke in particular about the links between the 24,400 Swiss nationals in Israel and the embassy against a backdrop of war. “I’ve stopped counting the number of times I’ve had to go to a civil protection shelter to protect myself,” he said. In this crisis situation, he notes that it is essential to maintain close links with the Swiss in the country. “Even when we were forced to close the embassy, we always remained operational. A member of staff was always on hand to respond to requests,” he says.

The new Council of the Swiss Abroad has more young delegates. Swissinfo / Samuel Jaberg

For his part, Viktor Vavricka highlighted a problem concerning some 600 Swiss pensioners in New Zealand, who receive a pension from both their country of origin and their host country. “The Swiss pension is deducted from the New Zealand pension, which is not justified,” he said. As a result, many of them receive no pension from their host country, which is lower than that paid by Switzerland. “We’re trying to find a solution, but unfortunately there is no political will in New Zealand to change the situation,” he said.

Frank Grütter described the community of some 2,600 Swiss citizens in Singapore as homogeneous and spread over a small area, which facilitates exchanges. He pointed out that there are around 1,300 Swiss companies operating in the city-state, generating some 25,000 jobs.

“My priority is to be a leading service provider for the Swiss in the country and to build up a local network,” he said.

The most sensitive point of the day

It was supposed to be a mere formality, but the official election of the 120 members from abroad and the 20 members from within the Council of the Swiss Abroad, as well as that of the president and the Committee of the OSA, provoked strong reactions.

The delegates from abroad were initially confirmed without discussion. This was no doubt due to the fact that, for the first time, direct elections were held in over 40 countries. “Our aim is for all seats to be filled by direct elections in the next legislature,” Filippo Lombardi said.

But then things got tricky. The CSA also includes domestic delegates: representatives from the federal parliament, the business world, public organisations and associations committed to the community of the Swiss Abroad.

The ambassadors from Israel, New Zealand and Singapore in conversation with Swissinfo journalist Camille Kündig. Swissinfo / Samuel Jaberg

Domestic members elected en bloc

In accordance with the Articles of Association, the OSA board nominated these domestic members. This method of appointment, as well as the absence of some of them during the last legislature, led to heated exchanges. Several delegates were criticised by name.

In the end, the CSA decided to elect all 20 domestic members, despite the controversy, and to officially confirm their election – a point that was almost forgotten. “We’re certainly elected, but I feel uneasy knowing that some people here did not want me to be elected,” parliamentarian Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter told the delegates gathered in the House of Representatives.

She called on the OSA Committee to do a better job of preparing the next appointment of domestic members, so that the Swiss Abroad could have confidence in the process and the people proposed. Filippo Lombardi supported this request. “The aim is to adapt the regulations during this legislative period,” he said.

Targeted criticism of committee members

Tensions escalated during the election of the Committee. The re-election of Carlo Sommaruga from the left-wing Social Democratic Party, a long-standing member of the OSA committee, was rejected by an Israeli delegate. Sommaruga, chairman of the Switzerland-Palestine parliamentary group, is regularly accused of adopting a critical stance towards Israel.

Roland Rino Büchel of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party was singled out for his repeated absences from Council meetings. “Don’t elect me if you don’t want to,” he told delegates, pointing out that he was there on Saturday in his spare time.

If he were not re-elected, he would know very well how to use his free time, he added. “But if you elect me, I will continue to defend the interests of the Swiss people,” he assured delegates.

The lack of choice, the absence of alternative appointments and what was seen as insufficient management of the next generation were also criticised. Despite these criticisms, the president and the board were confirmed in their positions by a large majority. The individuals targeted by the critics even obtained more than 90% of the votes.

e-ID and e-voting at the heart of concerns

The parliament of the Swiss Abroad also adopted a resolution in favour of electronic identity (e-ID), the legal basis for which will be put to a federal vote on September 28. According to the text, it would enable expatriates “to settle their administrative affairs more efficiently online, regardless of time or place”.

The Council also sees it as an essential basis for developing e-voting and online signature gathering for initiatives and referendums. The e-ID would also simplify identification procedures for Swiss citizens abroad wishing to open or manage an account in Switzerland, the delegates believe.

“We know that the e-ID will help to implement our main request, namely the introduction of electronic voting”, Lombardi said. On this subject, parliamentarian and OSA board member Laurent Wehrli pointed out that discussions were underway with the Conference of State Chancellors and the parties responsible for the issue. “We’re trying to forge relationships with a view to developing e-voting trials for the federal elections in October 2027,” he said.

A shield against disinformation under threat

Larissa M. Bieler, Director of Swissinfo, also addressed the Council. She pointed out that Swissinfo’s international information mandate – which includes Swissinfo, tvsvizzera.it, 3SAT and TV5 Monde – is under threat from the Confederation’s planned cost-cutting measures. Against this backdrop, the Federal Council is considering withdrawing its annual contribution of CHF 19 million to the funding of this mandate.

“Every month, around 14,000 people search the Internet to find out whether Switzerland is neutral”, said Larissa M. Bieler. She pointed out that if these Internet users do not find a current, well-referenced Swiss source, there is a risk that unreliable foreign media will fill the void, encouraging the spread of false information. “Trustworthy Swiss media act as a shield against misinformation”, said the director of Swissinfo.

