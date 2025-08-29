The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
Swiss Abroad

Between two worlds: Thomas Badat, a Canadian wrestler with a Swiss heart

Thomas Badat is one of six North American wrestlers taking part in the 2025 Federal Wrestling and Alpine Games Festival (Schwingfest) this weekend.

This content was published on
1 minute

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

Born to Swiss parents in Quebec, Badat now co-runs a fencing business in Kingsey Falls. This year marks his third appearance at the Schwingfest.

He spoke to Swissinfo during a training session in Schänis about the challenges of practising Swiss wrestling – or Schwingen – in Canada, where hardly anyone has heard of it and there’s only one club.

More

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
33 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Camille Kündig

Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? As a Swiss Abroad, what issues are most important to you on a daily basis?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR