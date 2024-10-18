Canton Valais becomes a new haven for film shoots

Behind the scenes of “Winter Palace”, a Swiss public television, RTS and Netflix series. RTS

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland’s canton Valais is attracting an increasing number of film productions, thanks to financial incentives and efficient logistical support—a strategy proving to be a boon for the local economy.

3 minutes

Romain Boisset, RTS Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Das Wallis wird zum neuen Filmparadies Read more: Das Wallis wird zum neuen Filmparadies

Français fr Le Valais devient le nouveau paradis des tournages cinématographiques Original Read more: Le Valais devient le nouveau paradis des tournages cinématographiques

The mini-series Log-Out, co-produced by TF1 and Swiss public television, RTS, is currently being filmed in a disused hangar in Martigny. It’s no coincidence that the production team chose canton Valais, notable for its mountain views, for the majority of the shoot.

Philippe Coeytaux, producer at Akka Films, explains: “What’s unique is the dedicated film office, which provides valuable support for anyone coming from abroad or other cantons. They give us advice, help with contacts in local authorities, the police, and fire services. They’ve been a great help, and they also provide financial incentives, so we’re very happy to shoot in Valais.”

Up to CHF100,000 ($115,977) in reimbursements

The canton offers reimbursements of up to CHF100,000 ($115,977) towards production costs. This strategy has attracted a range of projects, from the animated film Sauvages to Winter Palace, Netflix’s first Swiss co-production.

Behind the scenes of “Winter Palace”, a Swiss public television, RTS and Netflix series. RTS

Since 2021, the Valais Film Commission has provided CHF610,000 in funding to producers, while the film industry has contributed CHF4 million to the local economy. Spending has primarily gone to accommodation (around CHF1.6 million), labour (around CHF897,000), and catering (around CHF460,000).

“Sauvages”, an animated film by Claude Barras. RTS

A showcase for Valais

The Log-Out production team is currently based at the Hôtel des Bains in Saillon. General Manager Dan Meylan says, “For us, these few months represent around eight people and just over 2,500 overnight stays over two and a half months. It’s been very beneficial for our economy.”

In addition to the direct economic benefits, these film shoots serve as a valuable tourist showcase for Valais. However, the region faces stiff competition from other Alpine areas, particularly Austria.

CHF3 million investment by 2028

Tristan Albrecht, head of the Valais Film Commission, acknowledges the challenges: “We need more funding. Tyrol has been in this game for 30 years and has more experience. But we have other advantages: we’re centrally located in Europe, close to everything. It’s up to us to prove we can host major productions.”

To sustain this momentum, the canton has committed CHF3 million to develop the Valais film industry by 2028. This investment promises to increase the region’s presence on the big screen and continue boosting the local economy.

More

More Debutantes are big winners at Locarno Film Festival This content was published on Most awards went to young women, Lithuania stole the show and Swiss cinema awed critics. Read more: Debutantes are big winners at Locarno Film Festival