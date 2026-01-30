Cash for mouse tails – what’s behind this Swiss tradition?
You can make money from mouse tails in Switzerland. It might sound like a joke, but it’s a real Swiss tradition. Find out why it was introduced and how much money you can earn from it in the video.
Read our article to learn more:
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.