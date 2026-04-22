Does Switzerland monitor its honorary consuls adequately?

There are currently 225 Swiss honorary consulates in over 100 countries worldwide – around 20 more than there were ten years ago. Michael Wenger

Honorary consuls represent Switzerland and are deeply embedded in local networks. But this also means they can face potential conflicts of interest. While the government plans to selectively expand honorary consulates, oversight of their ties and interests remains unchanged – and strikingly restrained.

5 minutes

Switzerland operates more than 200 honorary consulates worldwide. Honorary consuls, who serve on a voluntary basis, are locally rooted, well connected, and represent Switzerland in regions without an embassy or consulate general.

The proximity of these officials to local business and political circles makes this role attractive for the government. But it also makes it vulnerable to conflicts of interest. Individuals with close links to local elites in remote regions may find themselves in situations where personal, economic or political interests clash with Switzerland’s foreign policy objectives.

A report by the Senate’s control committeeExternal link in November 2025 called for a more systematic review of such ties. The government broadly agreed with the recommendationExternal link. Yet little will change in principle: oversight will continue to rely heavily on trust.

The foreign ministry identifies several sensitive areas. Risks may arise from business interests in sectors with high corruption exposure, positions in political parties, or involvement in organisations whose aims could conflict with Swiss foreign policy.

Honorary consuls officially represent Switzerland, even though their role today is largely ceremonial. Since 2008, they have held only limited consular powers.

More

More Swiss Abroad Switzerland expands voluntary honorary consul network This content was published on Switzerland is strengthening its global network of honorary consuls. It now boasts 225 diplomatic representatives around the world. Read more: Switzerland expands voluntary honorary consul network

Self-declaration as a central element

Applicants for honorary consul positions are already required to disclose private and professional interests.

According to the government, what is new is that these disclosures will now be systematically recorded both at the time of appointment and at each four-year renewal of the mandate. The basis is a mandatory personnel form signed by candidates. A copy reviewed by Swissinfo is currently being revised, according to the foreign ministry’s general secretariat.

The ministry stresses that private and professional activities, as well as any mandates linked to the host country or third states, are already reviewed comprehensively during recruitment.

Still, a key question remains: is it sufficient for suitability assessments to rely on candidates’ self-declarations? Whether conflicts of interest are fully disclosed is ultimately a question of trust.

The ministry adds that, alongside self-declaration, supervising embassies or consulates will continue to conduct background inquiries. Honorary representatives are also required to report any changes in their interests immediately. Nevertheless, self-declaration remains the core instrument for identifying conflicts of interest.

More

More Swiss Abroad Everything you need to know about the Swiss Abroad Portraits, politics and perspectives. Sign up for the most relevant coverage of the Swiss Abroad. Read more: Everything you need to know about the Swiss Abroad

More responsibilities, more risks?

At the same time, the government plans to expand the role of honorary consulates. The 2026-2029 Consular StrategyExternal link foresees assigning them additional tasks in certain regions.

The strategy highlights the extensive network through which honorary consulates support the government on a voluntary basis. “In regions with limited diplomatic presence, this could improve efficiency and responsiveness,” the report states.

But this also raises the stakes. As responsibilities grow, so does the significance of potential conflicts of interest. While the role has so far been largely ceremonial, it could become more operational – for example, by assisting in crisis situations or cooperating with local authorities.

The structural challenge remains: the same local network that makes honorary consuls valuable also represents a potential vulnerability.

More Debate Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger Have you had contact with an honorary consul? How was the experience? In a mini-series, Swissinfo looks at the widely neworked, less visible network of Swiss honorary consuls. Share your impressions. Join the discussion 6 Likes View the discussion

Clearer rules for opening and closing consulates

The parliamentary oversight committee had recommended that the government define binding strategic guidelines for opening, maintaining, and closing honorary consulates, as well as for dismissing honorary consuls. These guidelines have now been incorporated into the Consular Strategy.

Embassies will in future regularly assess the concrete benefits of each honorary consulate. Such benefits may include access to local authorities, information gathering, or support for Swiss companies and Swiss citizens abroad.

External Content

These criteria aim to ensure that consulates are not maintained simply out of tradition, but because they make a measurable contribution to foreign policy. At the same time, they provide the ministry with a clearer basis for extending, or terminating, mandates.

The reforms introduce more structure and clearer criteria. Yet Switzerland will continue to rely heavily on trust, self-declaration, and on-the-ground assessments. Whether this approach works will only become clear in practice.

Edited by Balz Rigendinger. Adapted from German by Catherine Hickley/gw

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss government opts against crackdown on honorary consuls and shady dealings This content was published on Despite a series of dubious incidents involving foreign honorary consuls in Switzerland, the government has decided against tightening oversight. Read more: Swiss government opts against crackdown on honorary consuls and shady dealings

Most Read

Swiss Abroad Most Discussed

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative