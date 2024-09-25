Dogs in the office: Swiss firms mull pet-friendly workplaces

Cultura, All Rights Reserved.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

There are over 550,000 dogs in Switzerland, a number that has risen sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic. But with the return to face-to-face office work, dog owners face a dilemma: what to do with their pet? More companies are meanwhile considering whether to accept dogs in the workplace.

3 minutes

The Swiss food giant Nestlé has been accepting dogs at its head office in Vevey for the past eight years. This programme, initially launched in its animal food department, has now been extended to other parts of the company.

Today, around 30 dogs proudly wear an “office dog” badge, but not before undergoing a test to ensure that they are fit for office life.

Several studies confirm that the presence of a dog reduces stress, improves communication and strengthens loyalty to a company. At Nestlé, everything is organised to ensure that cohabitation goes smoothly: dedicated lifts, accessible meeting rooms and even a “pet champion”, a person in charge of the dog programme.

“We still have to have rules to ensure harmony between dog owners and colleagues. For example, dogs are not allowed to move around the building without being on a lead,” Magali Clavel, head of the Purina Switzerland brand, told Swiss public television RTS.

The success of this initiative is not limited to Nestlé. At QoQa, an e-commerce firm based near Lausanne, boss Pascal Meyer has also adopted a very flexible dog policy. “Here, the only rule we have is common sense,” he explains.

Avoiding abandonment

The trend towards dog-friendly offices is part of a general push to improve well-being in the workplace, but it is also a way of combating abandonment.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of dogs in Switzerland has rocketed – up by 50,000 in four years –and shelters are struggling to cope as owners return to face-to-face work.

Nicolas Roeschli, head of campaigns at the association Quatre Pattes (Four Legs), stresses the importance of this policy.

“Making it easier to keep an animal by opening up businesses to dogs helps to solve other problems, such as the lack of places in shelters,” he explains.

According to a survey carried out by the polling agency iVox last spring, 35% of Swiss companies have introduced special rules on the presence of dogs. Seven out of ten employees say they are convinced that the presence of a dog reduces general stress levels. And most believe that dogs have a positive influence on the atmosphere in the office.

Dogs not always welcome

However, despite this positive trend, not all businesses are yet ready to take the plunge, according to the many companies surveyed by RTS. Traditional banks, insurance companies and government departments are still reluctant, citing allergies, fears and cleaning problems.

But the more companies try to project a modern, social image, the more they are in favour of allowing dogs.

“It doesn’t give off an unprofessional image. However, it is preferable to ask permission before visiting a customer with a dog. But in general, they are very well accepted and people even appreciate their presence,” says Grégory Froidevaux, director of Froidevaux Immobilier, a real estate agency.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

More

More Newsletters Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Read more: Newsletters