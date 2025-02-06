Family travels through Mexico by bus – piano included

The world is their home: the Sieber-Loosli family is travelling through Mexico by bus and piano. From left to right: Gabriella Sieber (49), Anuhea Sieber (8), Jembé Sieber (13), René Loosli (50) and Muendo Sieber (16). SRF

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A family adventure: Gabriella Sieber and René Loosli have been travelling through Mexico with their three children for two years.

3 minutes

A piano travelling around the world in a VW bus: this might sound like a crazy idea for some, but for the Sieber-Loosli family it’s a reality. The family from Winterthur has been living in Mexico since 2022.

Their largest piece of luggage: a 200-kilogram piano, an essential item for their 13-year-old son Jembé.

The piano: a member of the family

“It was our heart’s desire to go travelling again and take a trip like this with the children out in the world,” says Gabriella.

Taking a piano with them when travelling was born out of necessity. The parents realised that their son was musically gifted on the piano and did not to be without his instrument: “We have an additional member of the family,” says Gabriella.

For 13-year-old Jembé, the piano is not just an instrument, but an expression of his personality. He taught himself to play, composes his own songs and inspires others with his playing wherever the family goes. In Bacalar, a small town in the south of Mexico, where the family spends most of its time, Jembé has become well known and is often asked to play concerts.

Even though the piano is a complicated instrument to transport in a nomadic lifestyle, the family found a way to integrate it into the VW bus. “Precisely because it’s so cumbersome, I suddenly found it really cool over time,” says Loosli. For people in Bacalar, it is a welcomed surprise when Jembé shows up with his piano and gives a concert.

‘Free learning’

The three children Jembé, Muendo (16) and Anuhea (8) do not attend a traditional school. Instead, the parents focus on free learning. “The children can learn about what interests them,” explains Loosli.

“Our three kids are bursting with ideas. Then they really want to dive in. They have far more ideas than they can pack into the day.”

The parents remain flexible and open. “We are always open on all sides at all times. Sometimes we think they are at a stage where they go to school on site. Or another stage is needed. We are simply open to everything.” They also learn school material via online platforms, says Sieber.

Challenges of a nomadic life

Life as a nomadic family has its challenges. Loosli finances the family’s nomadic lifestyle as a software developer. But the family recently had to return to Switzerland due to their subletter in Switzerland cancelling the lease in Winterthur – paying two rents is not viable.

Meanwhile, the VW T5 bus and the piano had to remain in Mexico. This posed additional challenges. The bus is at risk of getting developing mould. Despite all the obstacles, the family remains optimistic and creative.

Music as a bridge between worlds

The Sieber-Loosli family exemplify what it means to break with convention and go their own way. Their journey with the piano on the bus is more than just an adventure – it’s a philosophy of life: “As soon as we set off, we want to follow our intuition and go with the flow of life and see where it brings us,” says Sieber. With their passion for music, travelling and life itself, they prove that you can realise big dreams: even with a bulky piano as part of your luggage.

Watch the series on SRF Play Season 18 available on Play SRFExternal link.

Translated from German using DeepL/amva