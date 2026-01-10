Honorary consul proudly promotes Switzerland in southern France

As honorary consul for Switzerland in Montpellier, in the south of France, Geoffroy Baylaender is committed to building useful links for Swiss companies. Ville de Montpellier L. Séverac

Series The Swiss honorary consuls , Episode 5: Geoffroy Baylaender has been a Swiss honorary consul in Montpellier, France, for two years. This hands-on role requires personal commitment, plus an ease with diplomatic protocol and delicate situations – all responsibilities that he embraces.

“I’m proud of my country, and this position allows me to serve it in a new way. Before, it was as a member of the military; today, it’s as an honorary consul,” says Baylaender.

The 38-year-old grew up in Lugano in the southern canton of Ticino. He moved to the south of France for professional reasons, first to Arles and then, in 2022, to Montpellier.

Behind the scenes of Switzerland’s diplomatic network In this mini-series, Swissinfo examines the largely invisible network of Switzerland’s 225 honorary consuls. Who are these individuals who act on behalf of Switzerland from Bordeaux to Brisbane and from Denver to Durban? What motivates them to take on this discreet role that can nevertheless prove very important in decisive moments? Their voluntary work is essential to giving Switzerland a presence worldwide.

He works in digital marketing in the dental sector, and established himself in the local economy with the help of the junior chamber of commerce. By chance, this network introduced him to the idea of becoming an honorary consul.

The opportunity arose when Baylaender presented a project at the chamber of commerce. “The vice president in charge of promoting the Montpellier metropolitan area received a call from the Swiss consul general in Marseille, who was looking for an honorary consul. After my presentation, she suggested that I apply for the position,” he explains. He took up the post in January 2024.

Multicultural

As is often the case in Switzerland, it is hard to determine Baylaender’s cultural heritage from his name. He owes his first name to his mother, who grew up in French-speaking Sion in canton Valais. His last name comes from his German grandfather. And he is fluent in Italian because both he and his father were raised in Ticino.

“In Ticino, my first name and my surname were often mispronounced. At least in France my first name is pronounced correctly,” he says with a grin.

Official but relaxed diplomacy

Baylaender describes the diplomatic world as “complex and simple at the same time”. He was surprised to discover that protocol in France is even more formal than in Switzerland. But although his role is governed by strict codes, he finds the atmosphere among consuls in Montpellier relaxed and friendly.

His consular work, Baylaender says, is rewarding. It allows him to stay connected to Switzerland while learning a lot about France, and it opens doors. “It’s also a source of pride to champion Switzerland and show that we’re not just rigid, strict people who are rich!” he jokes.

Demanding role

Swiss honorary consuls work on a voluntary basis, but the role is nonetheless demanding. Since Baylaender must report to the consul general in Marseille, he keeps a record of what he does, citing “145 tasks and engagements since January 2025, or between 12 and 14 per month”. These include responding to telephone enquiries, participating in meetings and events, giving presentations, attending ceremonies, and sending emails.

One of Baylaender’s goals is to encourage economic opportunities for Swiss companies in the Montpellier region. “I’m in high demand,” he says. “I’d like to do everything, but I can’t. I have to prioritise.”

Sometimes his responsibilities take on a heavier tone. He recalls in particular his first day on the job: “I received a call from the Montpellier morgue informing me that the body of a Swiss citizen had been there for a month but had not yet been claimed”. Nonetheless, he considers himself lucky because he has not had to manage any serious emergencies so far.

Regional Swiss presence

Montpellier is the capital of the Hérault department, which is home to some 3,300 Swiss. If necessary, Baylaender’s sphere of action can extend a little farther. Although the consulate general in Marseille is only 170km away, like the Swiss authorities, he believes his position is essential to ensure “an intimate understanding of the area, to establish contacts, and to build a Swiss presence in a region with a large student population and a dynamic economy”, he says.

He is particularly interested in dual citizens, who are often somewhat removed from Swiss culture. To address this, he hopes to launch an initiative that allows 18-to-20-year-olds to reconnect with Switzerland.

Underestimated but stimulating work

“The role of honorary consul is underestimated,” says Baylaender. “The job admittedly comes with certain constraints, but with sufficient initiative and determination, there’s enough leeway to set up great initiatives that promote Switzerland.”

He hopes to continue his work as honorary consul for as long as he lives in Montpellier. After that, he says, he will let his life “follow the winds and opportunities that arise”.

Edited by Samuel Jaberg. Adapted from French by K. Bidwell/gw

