How are you? What is on your mind? Take part in our big survey

The SBC wants to know how you're doing. Take part in the nationwide survey. Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch's parent company, would like to know your concerns about everyday life and your thoughts on major issues.

1 minute

In 2023, more than 57,000 people took part in the first major SBC survey on the Swiss population’s state of mind.

More

More An idyll with cracks: a survey on the Swiss state of mind This content was published on Swiss citizens are generally very satisfied with life, according to a new survey. But there are some worrying cracks in this idyll. Read more: An idyll with cracks: a survey on the Swiss state of mind

One year later, a lot has changed. However, the world has not come to rest and is currently shaken by the Israeli-Palestinian war.

We would once again like to know: what is on your mind in your everyday life? What are your thoughts on the big challenges of our time? And how do you see the future? With our survey, which is conducted in Switzerland’s four national languages, we want to get as accurate a picture as possible of how people in this country and the Swiss Abroad are feeling.

Follow this link to participate in the major SBC survey.External link

The survey is conducted and analysed by the research institute gfs.bern on behalf of the SBC. It runs until June 16, 2024. Participation in the survey is anonymous. Your answers will be treated confidentially.

External Content