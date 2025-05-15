How are you, Switzerland? Let us know in our 2025 survey

For the third time, we want to know how you are doing and what you think about major contemporary events. Keystone / Til Buergy

Which everyday concerns weigh on your mind, and how do you feel about the big issues of our time? The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, is running a major survey where you can tell us more.

With over 50,000 participants in both 2023 and 2024, the annual SBC survey “How are you, Switzerland” is currently in its third edition. Once again, we are keen to learn more about the everyday concerns of Swiss residents and Swiss emigrants – what you think about big contemporary events, and how you feel about the future.

The aim is to obtain as precise a picture as possible of the current state of mind of Swiss residents and Swiss Abroad. In addition to what was already in last year’s questionnaire, the 2025 edition includes new questions on topics such as wealth and security.

Take part in the 3rd wave of our national survey by clicking on the following image (the questionnaire is available in the four Swiss national languages):

The survey is being conducted and analysed by the research institute gfs.bern on behalf of the SBC. It runs until June 8, 2025. Participation is anonymous, and answers treated confidentially.