How should Switzerland respond to the US tariffs?

I write about political developments and social issues that are relevant for the Swiss Abroad. As part of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's "dialogue" project, I further aim to encourage multilingual debates between the Swiss Abroad and people living in Switzerland. After graduating from the MAZ School of Journalism, I worked as a program director at a local radio station in Basel and reported on political, economic, social and cultural topics. I have been working for SWI swissinfo.ch since 2023.