Jean Tinguely: celebrated abroad, long underappreciated back home
Swiss mechanical artist Jean Tinguely continues to captivate people around the world with his unusual, playful kinetic works of art. Yet in his native Fribourg, recognition came late.
Wheels spinning, hinges creaking, hoses spraying water wildly – Jean Tinguely’s sculptural machines still fascinate people of all ages, more than 30 years after the Fribourg-born artist’s death on August 30, 1991 at the age of 66.
Heureka sparked controversy
His Heureka sculpture, created for the 1964 National Exhibition in Switzerland, initially caused quite a stir. A seemingly pointless installation, with large wheels on its sides and part of a tower at the top, was the first work he exhibited publicly. Today, the sculpture is housed in Zurich.
Tinguely’s works have been exhibited around the world in museums and institutions in places like New York, Paris and Amsterdam. It is little wonder that Fribourg now takes pride in him – Tinguely grew up in Basel but was born in Fribourg and spent much of his time there as an artist.
“Jean Tinguely remains a significant figure in Fribourg’s cultural scene today,” says Philippe Trinchan, head of the Fribourg department of culture. In recognition of his contribution to art and society, the city is honouring the Swiss artist’s legacy. Tinguely would have turned 100 on May 22, 2025.
There is arguably no other figure from canton Fribourg who has gained such international recognition as Jean Tinguely. While he was celebrated abroad, his work was long unappreciated in his hometown.
A delayed recognition in Fribourg
For years, the authorities in Fribourg refused to acknowledge Tinguely’s artistic significance. As a tribute to his close friend, the late Fribourg-born Formula 1 driver Jo Siffert, Tinguely offered to donate a fountain to the city – completely free of charge and without conditions. However, his idea was repeatedly rejected for a decade.
It wasn’t until the 1980s that Fribourg officials recognised the value of preserving a work by one of the world’s most respected contemporary artists, finally granting him permission to construct the fountain. “For a long time, Tinguely wasn’t taken seriously enough in his own city,” says Niklaus Talman, son of sculptor Paul Talman, a close friend of Tinguely.
Tinguely’s legacy in education
Fribourg has since embraced its famous artist and takes pride in his contributions. Today, Tinguely’s life and work are an integral part of the curriculum in local schools.
Every year, thousands of pupils visit the Fribourg Museum of Art and History, where his works are exhibited. “His artworks appeal to everyone – children and adults alike. They are playful yet profound, which is one of Tinguely’s greatest strengths,” says museum director Ivan Mariano.
To mark the centenary of his birth, Fribourg is celebrating Jean Tinguely with a major public festival.
Translated from German using DeepL/amva/sb
