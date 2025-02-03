AI courses are booming in Switzerland

How can artificial intelligence (AI) be integrated and utilised in everyday life? Courses on this topic are increasing in demand.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long been more than just a gimmick. Various companies are already using it to simplify processes. Swiss Post, for example, uses a self-developed AI tool for the customs clearance of foreign parcels.

Providers of AI training courses are also realising that artificial intelligence is becoming more and more integrated into our everyday lives. Courses on this topic are currently experiencing a real boom, as a survey conducted by Swiss public television, SRF, at various Swiss universities of applied sciences shows.

A spike in interest

The Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), the largest such higher education institute in Switzerland, currently offers 20 Certificate of Advanced Studies (CAS) programmes on AI. Student numbers are rising sharply. As a result, some courses are now being run twice, according to the ZHAW.

The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts is also seeing greater interest in AI training and further education courses. The number of students on the “Machine Learning” course has doubled to 24 participants.

The Zurich School of Business reported the largest increase. Registrations have risen from 18 in 2023 to 112 last year. “The topic of AI exploded in Switzerland in 2024,” says programme director, Afke Schouten. The courses at the Zurich business school were held four times last year.

With this growing range of AI training courses, it can be easy to lose track. In fact, the educational landscape in this area is developing so rapidly that one could almost speak of a proliferation, says Chris Beyeler, co-founder of KImpact. The association offers an overview of the training on offer on its website.

Beyeler says everyone should get involved with AI, regardless of whether they work in a skilled trade or in healthcare. “You should just sit down, try it out and get started,” says Beyeler.

Patrick Samson, who attended a CAS at the Zurich School of Business, agrees: “As a business developer, further training in AI is a must.” Esther Rietmann, another course participant, says some of her work has already been taken over by AI: “You can’t avoid continuing to develop in this area.”

