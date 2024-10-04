Marco Campanella named Gault Millau Switzerland’s ‘Chef of the Year 2025’

Marco Campanella in âction in the “La Brezza” restaurant kitchen in Ascona in canton Ticino. The Ticino chef was voted Chef of the Year 2025 by the Gault-Millau restaurant guide. Keystone / Ti-Press / Samuel Golay

Marco Campanella has been named "Chef of the Year 2025" by the Swiss edition of the prestigious Gault Millau gastronomy guide book. He is the head chef at La Brezza restaurant in Ascona, canton Ticino, and received an impressive 19 out of 20 points.

Campanella captivates with his exceptional sauces, versatility, and talent, as well as his ability to inspire a young team, according to the restaurant guide’s jury. His effortless accommodation of vegan diners also sets him apart.

Marco Campanella presents his Chef of the Year award in front of the Hotel Eden Roc in Ascona on Monday, September 30, 2024. Keystone / Ti-Press / Samuel Golay

Elite club of 19 points

The German-born chef, of Italian heritage, runs La Brezza restaurant in Ascona during summer and the Tschuggen restaurant in Arosa during winter. He joins an elite group of seven chefs who have been awarded 19 points, including Tanja Grandits and Peter Knogl (Basel), Franck Giovannini (Crissier), Andreas Caminada (Fürstenau), Philippe Chevrier (Satigny), and Heiko Nieder (Zurich).

New discoveries and honours

Among the new culinary discoveries of the year are Dan Rodriguez-Zaugg and Alejandro Polo (Sommerlust, Schaffhausen, 15 points), André Kneubühler (The Omnia, Zermatt, 16 points), Quentin Philippe (Arakel, Geneva, 15 points), and Joao Antunes (Villa Emden, Isole Brissago, 14 points).

Nicolas Darnauguilhem was recognised as “Green Chef of the Year” for meeting the strict Bio Suisse standards, earning 17 points.

Nicolas Darnauguilhem, Green Chef of the Year. Gault&Millau

Swiss Abroad awarded

Roman Götsch was named “Swiss Star Abroad” for his role as general manager of the One&Only Le Saint Géran resort in Mauritius, praised for its “inspiring restaurants.”

The Gault Millau 2025 guide features 880 restaurants, 100 gourmet hotels, and the 150 best Swiss winemakers. A total of 103 chefs have improved their rankings, while 42 have lost a point.

Roman Götsch, left, won the Swiss Star Abroad prize. He celebrates his award with Gault Millau editor-in-chief Urs Heller on Monday, September 30, 2024. Keystone / Ti-Press / Samuel Golay

What is the Gault Millau? Gault Millau Switzerland is a restaurant and hotel guide specialising in the evaluation and recommendation of upscale restaurants and hotels in Switzerland. Originally founded in France, Gault Millau has established itself in many countries and is regarded as one of the most authoritative authorities in the field of gourmet criticism, alongside the Michelin Guide. Gault Millau Switzerland tests and rates restaurants based on the quality of the food, the creativity of the cuisine, the service and the atmosphere. The rating is based on points (up to 20), with chefs who receive between 13 and 20 points receiving special recognition. Restaurants with particularly high scores also receive special awards.