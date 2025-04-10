New at Zurich Zoo: hovering tigers and feeding ropeways

In the new "Panthera" habitat at Zurich Zoo, a mini cable car brings the food for the big cats. A snow leopard (pictured above) must work for its food. Zoo Zürich

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Tigers, lions and snow leopards have moved into their new home at Zurich Zoo. Their updated habitats are designed to allow them to behave as they would in the wild.

5 minutes

A majestic Amur tiger walks along a towering tree trunk, above the heads of zoo visitors. A snow leopard chases its prey, which is pulled along by a cable car. Meanwhile, an Asiatic lion prowls its new enclosure, marking its territory and searching for potential rivals.

Zurich Zoo has unveiled its new “Panthera” habitat for its big cats. However, this is not just a place for the predators to retreat; it is a space that constantly challenges them.

Marking territory, food fights: just like in nature

There are no fixed locations in Panthera. The big cats’ new home is divided into four different areas, all of which are interconnected. Amur tigers, Asiatic lions and snow leopards use all areas equally – but alternately, and never at the same time.

“For the big cats, the rotation principle means constant reorientation and safety checks,” says Zoo Director Severin Dressen. “Every time they change areas, they first have to check for potential competitors and re-mark their territory. The scent of their predecessor is everywhere.”

Although this is a challenge for the animals, it is beneficial for their well-being and health. “Animals that are rarely or only occasionally cognitively challenged have been shown to be less robust. So what sounds paradoxical at first actually makes a lot of sense,” says Dressen.

Failure is part of the concept

The big cats are required to solve tasks in their new environment that mimic aspects of their natural habitat. For instance, the zoo has installed three feeding ropeways that enable the animals to satisfy their hunting instincts.

External Content

The prey races through the big cats’ habitat at speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour. To catch it, the cats must have fast reflexes and good hunting techniques. If they are too slow, they are left empty-handed.

Just as in the wild, the big cats also face failure. In nature, only one in ten hunting attempts is successful, and fasting is an everyday part of a big cat’s life.

The big cats on the ‘catwalk’

Zoo visitors get to experience these magnificent creatures up close, particularly during feeding time, and from a whole new perspective. A dramatic feature of the Panthera habitat is the so-called “catwalk” – a thick red fir trunk suspended above the heads of the visitors.

Previous Next The new habitat for big cats consists of four different areas, which the cats inhabit alternately. Zoo Zürich Caption The new habitat for big cats consists of four different areas, which the cats inhabit alternately. Zoo Zürich The Asiatic lion is also moving into its new home in Zurich. Zoo Zürich The snow leopard is also an endangered species and is said to be reproducing in Panthera. Zoo Zürich The Amur tiger is under threat and is now moving into Panthera. Zoo Zürich There are only around 350 Asiatic lionesses and lions left in the world. Zoo Zürich Picture 1

Picture 2

Picture 3

Picture 4

Picture 5

Picture 6

Cats are naturally inclined to survey their surroundings. The catwalk allows them to observe their environment from between the branches, surrounded by greenery.

Asiatic Lion’s survival continues to be threatened

All three species of big cat housed in Panthera are classified as at least endangered. Snow leopards and Amur tigers are believed to number only around 3,000 individuals left in the wild. The Asiatic lion is critically endangered, with just about 350 left, all confined to the Gir Forest National Park in India. Due to the small size of their remaining habitat, even a small disruption could threaten the species’ survival.

Zurich Zoo is actively involved in European conservation breeding programmes for all three species. The zoo has received animals that are vital to the survival of these species. The Asiatic lions, the male Amur tiger and the female Amur tiger are new arrivals, while the pair of snow leopards that previously lived at Zurich Zoo have returned.

Zurich Zoo wants to gain experience with the new insect forest concept. Zoo Zürich New exhibition: insect forest This is a new concept in the zoo world. The new insect forest is located in the heart of Panthera, in the former lion house. It is home to 11 species of insects, one species of millipede and two species of spider. The insect forest is home to around 1,000 individuals and is unique in shape and size. The lack of barriers is a special feature. Insects and zoo guests meet directly and immediately. “This class of animal is the backbone of biodiversity,” says Zoo Director Severin Dressen. “Not only are they food for countless other animal species, they also ensure that our soil remains healthy, plants bear fruit, faeces and carcasses are decomposed – in short: the ecosystem remains intact.” “We humans usually take this service for granted. But we shouldn’t. In recent decades, the biomass of flying insects alone has decreased by around 75%. That is dramatic. It’s high time for more education,” emphasises Dressen. The insect forest aims to make knowledge about invertebrates and their endangerment more accessible. As the zoo has limited knowledge about insect forests, experience and know-how must be gathered in the coming months. Read more Collapse

External Content

Translated from German using DeepL/amva