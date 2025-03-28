The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss Abroad

Number of Swiss around the world grew by 1.6% in 2024

More and more Swiss people live abroad
More and more Swiss people live abroad Keystone-SDA
Number of Swiss around the world grew by 1.6% in 2024
Listening: Number of Swiss around the world grew by 1.6% in 2024

Last year, 13,300 Swiss citizens moved abroad, taking the total number of Swiss Abroad to 826,700 (+1.6%). Three-quarters have more than one nationality, new figures show.

3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In all, 64% of Swiss Abroad live in Europe. The largest communities are in France (212,100), Germany (101,000), Italy (52,600), the UK (40,900) and Spain (27,300), according to a survey by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) published on Friday.

Some 296,200 Swiss nationals live in other parts of the world: 16% in North America, 7% in Latin America and the Caribbean, 7% in Asia, 4% in Oceania and 2% in Africa.

The largest Swiss community outside Europe is in the United States, where there are 84,700 Swiss nationals. Canada and Australia come second and third, respectively.

Looking at a break-down by age, 21% are under 18, 55% are aged 18-64 and 24% are over 65. Compared to 2023, the number of Swiss abroad has increased in all age groups.

Among the countries with large Swiss communities, Thailand (43%), Portugal (36%), South Africa (33%) and Spain (33%) stand out with a high proportion of pensionsers, notes the FSO.

Various nationalities

Three-quarters of Swiss Abroad have at least one additional nationality. The proportion of Swiss with multiple nationalities is highest in Latin America and the Caribbean (84%), Oceania (81%) and North America (79%).

Argentina and Chile have the highest proportions, at 95% and 92%, respectively. The proportion of Swiss nationals with more than one nationality is particularly low in Asia and Africa. In Thailand, for example, the proportion is 37%.

Overall, the proportion of Swiss citizens with multiple nationalities living abroad is highest among the under-18s (85%), followed by the 18-64 age group (75%) and the 65+ age group (65%).

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Swiss Abroad

News

