One against the other: zero-sum thinking can be found on both the political left and right

The belief that one group can win only if another loses is also widespread in Switzerland, as shown by a study conducted by the University of Basel. Keystone

Your gain, my loss. This is the concept behind zero-sum thinking. Supporters of both left-wing and right-wing parties hold this worldview, as shown by a study from the University of Basel.

Claire Micallef

Claire Micallef

I write about political developments and social issues that are relevant for the Swiss Abroad. As part of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's "dialogue" project, I further aim to encourage multilingual debates between the Swiss Abroad and people living in Switzerland. After graduating from the MAZ School of Journalism, I worked as a program director at a local radio station in Basel and reported on political, economic, social and cultural topics. I have been working for SWI swissinfo.ch since 2023.

US President Donald Trump exemplifies the rhetoric of zero-sum thinking, which is evident in arguments such as: a migrant getting a job in the US means one job fewer for US citizens. Or something produced in Asia cannot be produced in the US.

The belief that one group can win only if another loses is also widespread in Switzerland. While a third of people believe that prosperity can grow for everyone, for nearly 30% of the Swiss population the acquisition of wealth follows a zero-sum logic. This is according to a study by the University of BaselExternal link, based on the second edition of the national survey “How are you, Switzerland?” by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

External Content

This 30% agreement with zero-sum thinking surprises Kelly Liu, co-author of the study, because “Switzerland is a rich country that has already experienced relatively long economic growth”. Liu also finds it unexpected that this mindset cannot be tied to a specific population group, whether in terms of age, gender, education or language.

Politically left and right

Zero-sum thinking cannot be attributed to a specific political party either. It is more common on the political left regarding wealth, associated with demands for more redistribution and higher taxation of assets.

However, the study shows that among the supporters of each party, there is a proportion of people who agree with the following statement: “People can only get rich at the expense of others”. Likewise, in all parties there is a proportion that holds the opposite view: “Wealth can grow so there’s enough for everyone.”

More

Zero-sum thinking exists across the political spectrum, indicating that corresponding political demands can find approval across party lines.

“There seems to be a second dimension here besides the classic left-right division,” says Alois Stutzer, co-author of the study. This dimension does not necessarily relate to traditional boundaries in society or people’s values, but rather the ideas of how the world works.

Does zero-sum thinking make people unhappy?

Examining the connection between zero-sum thinking and satisfaction, the study found that people strongly sharing this mindset are less satisfied with their lives. The authors say they can only speculate about the reasons for this correlation, but the extent is significant.

The study The study by the University of BaselExternal link titled “Zero-Sum Beliefs, Political Views, and Life Satisfaction in a Rich Country” is based on the second edition of the survey “How are you, Switzerland?”. This was conducted by the research institute gfs.bern on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, between May and June 2024.

Further research would also be desirable on political instrumentalisation of zero-sum thinking. “Politicians could try to exploit this worldview of voters and use it for their own advantage,” says Stutzer.

For example, politicians may employ a zero-sum narrative of global trade to justify protectionist trade policies. Or they may try to foster an “us” versus “them” mentality to gain popularity and decrease approval for their opponents.

Edited by Balz Rigendinger. Adapted from German by Claire Micallef/ts

