OSA director: ‘We must remain capable of taking action’

New faces, younger and more female: the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) met for the first time in its new composition at the “SwissCommunity Days on August 22 and 23. Lukas Weber, director of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) draws a positive balance but sees room for improvement in structure and processes.

Swissinfo: The “SwissCommunity Days” were the first major event you organised since you took office five months ago. What’s your verdict?

Lukas Weber: I have a good team that is motivated and inspired by the OSA’s mission. However, the direct elections has caused some turbulences. Some delegates, for example, may have been surprised by their election and are now wondering whether they really want the role. Two newly elected members in Germany have already stepped down.

I hope that with direct elections, we can strike a new balance – one that preserves the benefits of the system while restoring stability.

Swissinfo: And what’s the verdict of the “SwissCommunity Days”?

L.W.: The great atmosphere and the delegates’ interest were truly inspiring. Everything ran smoothly thanks to the team, which is not a given. We were worried that the complexities of the parliament building might throw off our tight schedule – especially for the workshops which we had organised to take place in a rotation system.

On top of that, the final session of the first day was particularly interesting, with delegates outlining their plans and what they need to succeed in their roles. We gathered a wealth of insights which I will discuss with the board.

Swissinfo: By inspiring, are you mainly referring to the people?

L.W.: Exactly. I could feel that the delegates were enjoying themselves and valued their roles on the CSA. They are looking forward to what lies ahead. They are eager to learn and are grateful for everything the programme offers. And hosting the event in the parliament building certainly added to the experience.

Swissinfo: Did the delegates attending the ‘SwissCommunity Days’ respond positively to the new format?

L.W.: Since half of the delegates are new, they have nothing to compare it to – and neither do I. But I believe the sense of loss over the old format of the Congress of the Swiss Abroad has eased somewhat among the more seasoned members.

Moreover, the programme seems to have won participants over to the new format. My first impression is that fewer delegates are pining for the old format, while more are embracing the new approach.

Swissinfo: The name “SwissCommunity Days” sparked discussions among the delegates. Was Congress of the Swiss Abroad more suitable for the type of the event?

L.W.: In my opinion, the term “SwissCommunity Days” fits well. Whether it has to be in English is open to discussion, but the concept it conveys is correct. At a congress, people are more likely to be served – but at the SwissCommunity Days, we work together. Participants contribute, take part in workshops, and the days are interactive.

The President of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), Filippo Lombardi, and OSA Director Lukas Weber at the “SwissCommunity Days.” Swissinfo/Samuel Jaberg

Swissinfo: Half of the delegates are newly elected, which is almost a complete refresh of the Council of the Swiss Abroad. This is likely to be the result of the introduction of direct elections in many countries. How did this play out at the “SwissCommunity Days”?

L.W.: It was noticeable. For example, some council members still seemed unclear about their responsibilities, and a few are still trying to find their feet in their new roles. The experience of the “SwissCommunity Days” helps new delegates ‘put on the cloak’ of their new role, step into it and contribute to the expat community. In French, we call this process “l’initiation” – essentially a transition into a new world.

Swissinfo: What was the highlight of the two days in Bern for you?

L.W.: Feeling the buzz in the hall. My first input was for the French-speaking delegates, and I could sense how attentively they were listening and how they reacted to what was being said.

Swissinfo: What were the stumbling blocks?

L.W.: We clearly have to review the election process as it caused some expected difficulties. Moreover, we had more motions than ever before. According to our rules, motions can be submitted up until 10 days prior to the CSA meeting which pushed us to the limit in processing them on time. I was a little surprised that the short timeframe has only become an issue now – but with so few motions in the past, it was never a problem. We have to consider, for example, to extend the deadline.

For this reason, there are clearly shortcomings in the regulations that will have to be reviewed in the next legislative period. Gaps must be filled, but overregulation should also be reduced.

Swissinfo: This meeting marked the start of the 2025-2029 legislative period. Do you think the new composition of the CSA will influence the issues addressed in the next period?

L.W.: I will have to wait and see, I cannot even make a prediction. I think it is difficult for someone who is new on the Council to set priorities for the next four years. Hence, I suspect that the more seasoned members will dominate in this regard.

Swissinfo: Which issues are likely to take centre stage over the next few years?

L.W.: I would like to see regulations and governance take centre stage. How do we steer the organisation and what bodies, responsibilities and powers are in place? Finances will also be central as we must be prepared for the federal government, which provides 83% of our funding, potentially cutting our funds.

Swissinfo: So it’s mainly organisational and financial matters?

L.W.: This may sound very basic, but you have to exist before you can look further afield and, for example, launch new political initiatives.

Swissinfo: What will be the main priorities that Council members take to the next meetings?

L.W.: Participation is key – delegates want to have more say. But at the end of the day, we must remain capable of taking action and turning discussions into results.

