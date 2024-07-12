Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Swiss Abroad

Participating in democracy, a challenge for the Swiss Abroad

Logo of "Swiss-Community" on a banner.
Should the Swiss Abroad have more political influence in Switzerland? Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

More than 800,000 Swiss nationals live abroad, either permanently or temporarily. They are meeting up in Switzerland for the Swiss Abroad Congress – a special event, as this year marks its 100th edition.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Julien Furrer, Susanne Stöckl, RTS. SRF

A small delegation of the so-called “Fifth Switzerland” is in Lucerne this year for the Swiss Abroad Congress. Up to 400 participants are expected. The conference is all about networking, culinary delights and traditions. That said, politics also play an important role, which is made evident by a quick glance at the programmeExternal link: the political parties are trying to fly their flags through advertising and sponsorship.

More political participation

However, when it comes to political participation, the Swiss Abroad would like more action. E-voting is now possible for some of them: three cantons already introduced this electronic voting method for the federal elections in October 2023: Basel-City, St. Gallen and Thurgau.

External Content

Besides electronic voting, the overseas community would like to see the Swiss authorities make more efforts to promote participation, as the following article published in 2023 shows.

More

What is your opinion on the matter? Should the Swiss Abroad have more political influence in Switzerland? Vote and join the discussion on our debate platform “dialogue”:

External Content

An electorate that should not be neglected…

The population of the Swiss Abroad is growing. At the end of 2023, 813,400 Swiss nationals were living outside the country’s borders, 1.7% more than in the previous year. You can read up on it in detail in the following article:

More
two elderly people sitting on a bench in front of the sea

More

More and more Swiss are living abroad

This content was published on The population of the Swiss Abroad is growing. For OSA director Ariane Rustichelli, these figures reflect an increasingly mobile society.

Read more: More and more Swiss are living abroad

The diaspora therefore accounts for around 11% of the Swiss population. Almost two thirds of the Swiss Abroad live in Europe: France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Spain are top destinations.

Statistics on age, gender and place of residence of the Swiss Abroad.
Kai Reusser / swissinfo.ch

…and with different needs

Even though they are often viewed as a bloc, they are very heterogeneous – with a wide range of reasons for emigrating, as well as different needs and situations in their adopted countries, such as pensioners in Thailand.

External Content

Opinions on whether people want to participate in Swiss politics are just as diverse as their current needs. The 100th Swiss Abroad Congress will address these issues. However, it will also take a trip down memory lane.

A look back

The idea of fostering closer ties between the Swiss Abroad and their homeland emerged in the context of the First World War through the initiative of the New Helvetic Society, which still exists today. The first meeting took place in April 1918. It marked the beginning of the annual congress that still exists today – only six of which have been cancelled, for example during the Second World War and the Covid-19 pandemic.

What do you consider to be part of Swiss identity? Answer the following questions and compare your views with those residing in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad:

External Content

Adapted from German by Claire Micallef

More
Newsletter logo

More

Newsletters

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Read more: Newsletters

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

What are the Swiss Abroad contributions to Switzerland?

One of our readers asks what the Swiss Abroad give back to Switzerland: tell us your opinion!

Join the discussion
12 Likes
113 Comments
View the discussion

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR