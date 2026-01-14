Picture of the day
Double-decker trains for long-distance services are known in German as “Schüttelzüge” or “shaking trains”. To improve passenger comfort, Swiss Federal Railways is in the process of converting all the bogies (which are located underneath the carriages) on these trains.
Most Read
Swiss Abroad
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.