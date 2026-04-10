Picture of the day

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Since a redesign in 2004, the parliament square in Bern has been covered with around 3,600 slabs of gneiss from the Vals valley. Heavy foot traffic is taking its toll on the stone and it will have to be replaced in the next few years. The joints are currently being renewed.

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