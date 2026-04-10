Picture of the day
Since a redesign in 2004, the parliament square in Bern has been covered with around 3,600 slabs of gneiss from the Vals valley. Heavy foot traffic is taking its toll on the stone and it will have to be replaced in the next few years. The joints are currently being renewed.
Most Read
Swiss Abroad
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.