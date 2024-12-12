Cute but invasive: raccoons spotted in northwestern Switzerland

After a recent sighting in the village of Seltisberg, Basel, game warden Thomas Schöpfer launched a search using a thermal imaging camera. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Originally introduced to Europe by breeders from North America, raccoons have made their way into Switzerland via Germany. While they may look adorable, these animals pose a serious threat to native species and public health.

Raccoons, often depicted as mischievous thieves in cartoons, owe their reputation to the black fur around their eyes, resembling a robber’s mask. Despite their cute appearance, they are highly destructive in the wild. According to Holger Stockhaus of the forest and game office of cantons Basel City and Basel Country, “Raccoons prey on birds, small mammals, and reptiles. They can also transmit dangerous diseases such as tapeworms and rabies.”

A skilled invader

These animals are remarkably adept, capable of climbing, swimming, and even opening doors and windows in search of food. Such incursions can leave a lasting impact, says Stockhaus: “Raccoons create latrines, which can lead to unpleasant smells.”

How do I recognise a raccoon? – By its fur: its face resembles a face with a bank robber’s mask

– By the gait: raccoons have a special gait and a round back

– by size: They are similar in size to a domestic cat

Under Swiss law, the Federal Hunting Act requires cantons to control raccoon populations through hunting, trapping, and culling.

Tracking the spread

After a recent sighting in the village of Seltisberg, Basel, game warden Thomas Schöpfer launched a search using a thermal imaging camera. He focused on barns, house entrances, and rooftops to locate raccoon tracks. Once identified, traps are set or, in some cases, the animals are immediately culled.

Limited sightings, for now

So far, sightings of raccoons in Switzerland have been confined mainly to cantons Basel City, Basel Country and Aargau. However, their true range may extend further, as they are adept at hiding in forests. “They are more noticeable in urban areas,” Stockhaus explains, “but they can remain concealed in woodland.”

The situation is still manageable, Schöpfer notes: “If we act now and capture or cull the raccoons, we can prevent them from becoming a widespread problem.”

By addressing these issues early, Switzerland hopes to curb the spread of this invasive species before it becomes unmanageable.

Preventive measures – Report all sightings to police or hunting authorities, even if unsure. – Do not feed raccoons, either intentionally or inadvertently, by leaving out pet food. – Secure compost on balconies or in gardens. – Minimise rubbish exposure by only placing rubbish bags outside shortly before collection.

